ARTS Supervisor Diane Sheehan accepted the Gift of Art Recognition Award on behalf of Superintendent Colleen Jermain and Newport Public Schools. Credit: Newport Public Schools

For the past 22 years, The Rhode Island Alliance For Arts Education has annually recognized an outstanding school district to represent excellence in Visual Arts learning through “The Gift of Art” to the State of Rhode Island. This year Newport School District K-12 Visual Arts Department was chosen as the statewide representative for the 2023 Gift of Art to the State of Rhode Island.

The recognition ceremony was held on May 18th at 6:30 pm at the URI campus located at 80 Washington Street, Providence, RI. The recognition ceremony was the highlight of the PS2023 Statewide School Exhibit held from May 2-31.

ARTS Supervisor Diane Sheehan accepted the Gift of Art Recognition Award on behalf of Superintendent Colleen Jermain and Newport Public Schools. Thompson Middle School Band Director, Don Chilton and the TMS Band provided the musical entertainment throughout the award ceremony.

Nine Newport students were honored and received their awards during the ceremony. Their pieces of artwork are now exhibited for one year as the “Gift of Art” at the RI Department of Education. The artwork will be secured, along with past district winners, in the permanent exhibit area at the University of Rhode Island’s Providence campus.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. He recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs to support his wife's career. He still considers Newport, Rhode Island home, and visits every month.

Contact Ryan at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.