For the past 22 years, The Rhode Island Alliance For Arts Education has annually recognized an outstanding school district to represent excellence in Visual Arts learning through “The Gift of Art” to the State of Rhode Island. This year Newport School District K-12 Visual Arts Department was chosen as the statewide representative for the 2023 Gift of Art to the State of Rhode Island.

The recognition ceremony was held on May 18th at 6:30 pm at the URI campus located at 80 Washington Street, Providence, RI. The recognition ceremony was the highlight of the PS2023 Statewide School Exhibit held from May 2-31.

ARTS Supervisor Diane Sheehan accepted the Gift of Art Recognition Award on behalf of Superintendent Colleen Jermain and Newport Public Schools. Thompson Middle School Band Director, Don Chilton and the TMS Band provided the musical entertainment throughout the award ceremony.

Nine Newport students were honored and received their awards during the ceremony. Their pieces of artwork are now exhibited for one year as the “Gift of Art” at the RI Department of Education. The artwork will be secured, along with past district winners, in the permanent exhibit area at the University of Rhode Island’s Providence campus.