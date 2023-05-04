MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.



This round, Conrado, Magic Mirror Cape Cod and Oasis Massage were selected to receive a grant of sixty underwriting messages each on MVYRADIO to be used to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee. So far, MVYRADIO has donated $24,000 worth of airtime to this initiative.



MVYRADIO’s Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“We are proud that this initiative, started in July 2021, received twelve applications this quarter which made our selection process very difficult but we are grateful for all the organizations that spread the word about this program, resulting in this big increase in the number of applications” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Co-Chair of the Equity & Inclusion Action Group. “This is our seventh round of grants and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVYRADIO listenership.”



This quarter’s grantees are:

Oasis Massage: https://www.oasismassage.biz/- Located in West Dennis, Oasis is a woman-owned business educating people on self-care and massage as healthcare.

Magic Mirror Cape Cod: https://www.magicmirrorcapecod.com/- A BIPOC, women- owned business serving Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Offering three different types of photo booths for individual and corporate events.

Conrado: https://shopconrado.com/A women-owned clothing business that specializes in sustainable clothing made by upcycling deadstock fabric and materials and partners with Filipino artisans to tailor their clothing.

Applications for the next round of grants have already opened. The deadline is June 2023, with grants awarded in early July. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.