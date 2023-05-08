Luke’s Lobster today announced the opening of their new location on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport.

The walk-up window location at 36 Bowen’s Wharf, custom crafted by the Luke’s Lobster team, will join the iconic waterfront destination just in time for summer on May 25th. Locals and visitors alike will have the chance to enjoy a Maine-style lobster roll while strolling the idyllic wharf enjoying the sun, sights, and sounds of summer.

Luke’s is famous for serving the world’s best lobster roll, alongside crab and shrimp rolls, and their award-winning New England clam chowder. They ensure quality by sourcing premium sustainable seafood directly from fishermen they know and trust, and handling the product through their own state-of-the-art seafood production facility down the coast to Newport. Luke’s knows its seafood like no other restaurant can.

As part of its opening, Luke’s Lobster says that it will donate a portion of opening week sales to local nonprofit Clean Ocean Access, whose focus is to ensure a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all.

“Clean Ocean Access is fortunate to be chosen as a beneficiary of Luke’s. We are looking forward to welcoming Luke’s to Newport and appreciate their commitment to sustainability.”, Pamela Cook, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Access.

“Similar to my home in Portland, Maine, Newport offers beautiful coastline, inviting hospitality, and most importantly, amazing seafood,” says founder Luke Holden. “Opening a location on Bowen’s Wharf, a thriving seaport and the anchor of Newport felt like a natural fit for us.”

Luke’s Lobster Newport will open at 36 Bowen’s Wharf

“We are pleased and excited to be associated with a company that is committed to sustainable fishing. Luke’s Lobster will be an important part of Bowen’s Wharf and our signature events, including the annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival and Seafood Festival.” Bart Dunbar, President of Bowen’s Wharf Company.

For this opening summer, the new location will be a walkup window open from May 25th through mid-October. The location will be managed by seasoned Luke’s Lobster General Manager Kevin Casey.

For more information visit www.lukeslobster.com and follow along on their social: @lukeslobster (IG and TikTok)

More About Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster was born out of the dream of Maine native and third-generation lobsterman Luke Holden to bring the quality, affordable lobster rolls of his youth to NYC. After meeting business partner Ben Conniff on Craigslist (yes, Craigslist), the two twenty-somethings opened their first lobster shack in a 250-square-foot space in NYC’s East Village in October 2009. A decade later Luke’s Lobster shacks can be found in 11 states across the U.S., in Japan and Singapore, their seafood products are available at select grocery stores and shipped directly to consumers throughout the continental US.

As part of its mission to serve the best tasting seafood, sourced responsibly, Luke’s Lobster also built a state-of-the-art seafood facility in Saco, Maine, that allows the company to not only buy lobsters directly from fishermen at the dock but immediately steam, pick, and send them to its shacks to ensure perfect flavor and texture with every bite and transparent sourcing detail for its guests. In 2018, Luke & Ben furthered their growing seafood company’s commitment to sustainability and socially conscious business practices by becoming a certified B Corporation®, reflecting Luke’s Lobster’s deep devotion to each of its communities, its family of teammates, and the environment. They are now the highest scoring B Corp seafood company in the world. Please visit www.lukeslobster.com for more information.