MARSHFIELD, MA – Monday, May 15, 2023 – Spring has sprung and Levitate is excited to share that its community space and backyard bar concept is reaching full bloom this Summer in tandem with the 20 year anniversary of Levitate. Born out of Levitate’s flagship surf shop in Marshfield in 2019, the Levitate Backyard has become the South Shore’s beloved creative community space for locals and visitors alike. With the official summer kickoff on May 18, the events calendar for Summer 2023 is particularly indicative of the evolution of the space, featuring world-class touring acts alongside local musicians, philanthropic fundraisers, film premieres, locally sourced food and drink, and daily kid’s art camps.

The Levitate Backyard has provided an opportunity to share Levitate’s values around creativity & connection to nature and has been widely welcomed within the community. Says owner Dan Hassett “The concept of the Levitate Backyard was to bring world-class music to our area on an ongoing basis – and the venue has evolved beyond a music venue into a full blown community space. What excites us the most is seeing people come together every day and bond around their shared creative pursuits, whether it’s music, art, surfing, food, fishing or whatever else inspires them and brings them together as a community.”

New for 2023, The Backyard will swing its doors open for lunch each day with expanded hours, 12pm-10pm daily. The Backyard has continued to evolve its menu using as many locally sourced menu items and ingredients as possible, and by supporting local farmers and fisherman, hoping to continue to shorten supply chains and reconnect people to the wonderful food options available in New England.

Each morning, the Levitate Backyard also plays host to Levitate’s efforts to spread the power of creativity and the outdoors for the future. Their acclaimed Creative Camp is based out of the space each morning, and takes off campus adventures on foot to be immersed in nature, learn about conservation, and to be inspired to incorporate an understanding and respect for the natural world around us into their work. Creative Camp aims to show young campers that everyone is a creative mastermind, no matter their age or ability. Campers learn to make numerous works of art from a wide range of mediums with a focus on fun, creative, and natural expression.



On July 2, 2023, Levitate will host its most important event to date, the Levitate Backyard Ball to benefit the Levitate Foundation. This first-ever Levitate Foundation event will celebrate the impact made and lessons learned in the non-profits first pilot season, invite interested attendees to share inspiration and get involved, and raise money for the Levitate Foundation’s mission and the upcoming projects surrounding access to creativity and the outdoors within our community. The night will be filled with surprises in typical Levitate fashion, including a special musical performance from Ripe and more. 100% of proceeds from the evening will benefit the Levitate Foundation, and one percent of all of Levitate’s sales are contributed to the Levitate Foundation on a year round basis.

Additional world-class shows will continue to be released throughout the Summer. Please stay tuned to www.LevitateBackyard.com.

About Levitate: Levitate was founded in 2003 as a community-focused surf and skate shop that steadily grew through local support and grassroots marketing. Over the past 20 years, core values around community, creativity and a connectedness to nature have been woven through all aspects of Levitate’s growth — from the development of its apparel line to their highly sought-after kids outdoors and creative summer camps; the expansion of its flagship store to an outdoor restaurant, music and events venue; the continued success of their signature festivals, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and Levitate Flannel Jam, and most recently – the launch of the non profit Levitate Foundation 501(c)(3). Entering their 20 year anniversary, Levitate’s has emerged as an all-encompassing lifestyle brand that celebrates New England with a fresh and creative outlook.