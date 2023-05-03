The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Excellence in Business Awards, sponsored by Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance on Wednesday, May 17th at The Newport Harbor Hotel. The Excellence in Business Awards are given annually to honor outstanding business achievement in Greater Newport and are designed to celebrate the successes of local businesses and recognize the vital role they play in the economic well-being of the community.

The event will welcome Jay Lasky, owner of Helly Hansen Newport, Life is Good Newport and Shops at Music Box as keynote speaker. Adam H. Thayer, Esq. of Sayer, Regan & Thayer, LLP will serve as emcee. Tickets are available here.

“It’s such an honor to recognize the amazing businesses, their leaders and their employees for their successes and contributions to our local community. This event is one of my favorites each year because it leaves us all inspired and feeling fortunate to work in such a great community,” says Erin Donovan-Boyle, President & CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations of any chamber member business of at least one year were accepted and reviewed by a judging committee comprised of volunteers from the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The categories for the Excellence in Business Awards are: Micro Business, Small Business, Big Business, Emerging Leader, Woman or Minority-Owned, and Nonprofit.

The Chamber is excited to announce the winners for 2023:

Big Business Winner: Newport Vineyards

Small Business Winner: Macray’s Seafood

Micro Business Winner: Springline Coffee

Emerging Leader: Bellevue Boards

Woman or Minority-Owned: Island Art Spot

Nonprofit Winner: John Clarke Senior Living

ABOUT THE GREATER NEWPORT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is one of the state’s largest business advocacy organizations, whose mission is to connect, innovate, enhance and advocate for the businesses of Greater Newport. As a trusted and reliable institution for over 100 years, the Greater Newport Chamber is a vibrant collective body of the Greater Newport business community with nearly 1000 members representing almost 50,000 employees. The Chamber works to create valuable strategic partnerships, promote strong economic growth, diversity and prosperity to serve its members and the Greater Newport region.