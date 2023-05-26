Governor Dan McKee is directing U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, in observation of Memorial Day. Flags should return to full staff at noon.

Governor McKee also released the following statement today in recognition of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the preservation of freedom:

“On Memorial Day, it is imperative for us as Rhode Islanders to stand together in appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of the brave service members who defended our nation and protected our freedoms. We should all take a moment to recognize them, and their families and loved ones, for their tremendous sacrifice for our state and nation.

They are our heroes, and they represent the very best of Rhode Island and the United States. Let us ensure their sacrifices were not in vain, and never take them, or their service to our nation, for granted.”

Governor McKee asks Rhode Islanders to lower their own flags to half-staff during this time.