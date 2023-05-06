The Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet brought world-class jazz to Newport Live’s Indigenous Music Series on May 5th at the Newport Classical Recital Hall. The band was fresh off a sold-out show at Dizzy’s in New York City, where the father/son-led unit serve as visiting teacher-performers in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Music Education program.

The band’s well-heeled chops were evident throughout the show – highlighting numerous jazz styles blended with traditional sounds of southern Africa. Deeply attached to the roots, their set commemorates the April 1994 elections that brought Nelson Mandela to power.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there are shares some photos of the evening.

Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet

Steve Dyer

