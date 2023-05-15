I shouldn’t have been surprised when I heard The Lone Bellow drew a full house, many of whom are Newport Folk Festival frenzied followers, to Newport. That was the scene Saturday, May 13, when the band played Jane Pickens Film and Events Center. The crowd was electric and hung on every note from this stellar trio who performed a strictly acoustic set delivering angelic three-part harmonies through one condenser microphone, old school.

The group has been working diligently for over a decade crafting intimate, heartfelt lyrics that truly move and inspire. This was a night to remember, and when the group asked for vocal support from the audience, it was clear that fans knew all the lyrics and were happy to oblige.

As they say in the business, “leave them wanting for more” and The Lone Bellow did not disappoint. Everyone present will be looking to see where they can have that experience again as the feelings evoked were real and good.

Stephen Wilson, Jr. opened the evening at Pickens supported by his string mate Scotty Murray. He delivered a high-energy set of original material accompanied by guitar and brilliant, often hilarious introductions. Wilson hails from southern Indiana and self-describes as “Death Cab For Country,” drawing upon indie rock, grunge and country to create a distinct sound. Wilson was a big hit and was stuck with the “problem” of having sold nearly all of his merch by the end of the night.

Check out a gallery of photos from the evening below:

