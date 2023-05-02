Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Rhode Island shows strong employment in Q1, but economic expansion has slowed
Rhode Island’s economy improved across most key economic measures in Q1 2023, but the rate of economic expansion has slowed, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for the first quarter of 2023, released today.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Verdugo homers for 3rd walk-off hit; Red Sox beat Blue Jays
Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano for his third walk-off hit this season, and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 6-5 on Monday night to end a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays.
Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics 119-115
James Harden was asked for most of this season to be a facilitator for a 76ers team built around big man Joel Embiid.
