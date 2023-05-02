Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!

Verdugo homers for 3rd walk-off hit; Red Sox beat Blue Jays

Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano for his third walk-off hit this season, and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 6-5 on Monday night to end a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays.

