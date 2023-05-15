Sail Newport

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 45 Carnegie Abbey Lane in Portsmouth for $1,795,000.

The seller was represented by Kylie McCollough of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyers were represented by Mary Waddington, of Vanderbilt International Properties, according to a press release from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

One of the “Cottages at Carnegie Abbey,” an enclave of five coastal-inspired new construction homes in the exclusive Aquidneck Club, this home boasts classic Eastern Seaboard design by Mark Rapp. 

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the third-highest sale in Portsmouth year-to-date. Kylie McCollough has represented clients in two of the top five sales in Portsmouth this year.

“The craftsmanship and attention to detail in this home is exceptional,” says Kylie McCollough in a statement. “From the eighteen-foot ceilings to the custom cabinetry and saltwater swimming pool, no detail was overlooked. This is truly resort living at its finest.”

For more information about the property or to see more images, visit the listing page.

