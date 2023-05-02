Beach Road Weekend continues to add to its stellar lineup with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, indie rockers Dispatch, Caamp, Sammy Rae and the Friends, Dinosaur Jr., Maggie Rose, Crooked Coast, Cory Wong, Twiddle and Neighbor. These acts join a lineup that includes Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor and nearly two dozen other acts. With the announcement of the full lineup, single day and Sandbar tickets will be available on May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM. The three days of music, food and culture will take place August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park one block from the ocean on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard. Three-day packages are on sale now. Single Day Passes will be available May 2, 2023, at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Lineup & Schedule:

Beach Road Weekend will run from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM each day on the Vineyard. The celebration kicks off on Friday with American soul singer Maggie Rose, followed by folk star Mary Chapin Carpenter. Artists at Beach Road Weekend perform on side-by-side stages so the music never stops. Friday’s lineup continues with Kevin Morby, Head and the Heart, Caamp, and Hall of Famer Patti Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bon Iver will headline the festival on Friday night.

Saturday will begin with Massachusetts based Neighbor kicking things off before Twiddle, Cory Wong and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Sammy Rae and the Friends will be back for 2023 after rain washed out their set in 2022. Saturday will continue with Gary Clark, Dispatch and finally Mumford and Sons will wrap up the day with one of only three announced shows in the US this year.

The final day of the festival will begin with Cape Cod’s Crooked Coast. Gregory Porter, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr. and Regina Spektor. Japanese Breakfast and Leon Bridges will round out the festival.

Ticket Options

This year, fans will be able to select between General Admission, Sandbar, and Beach Club, ticket options. All ticket options include incredible views of two massive side by side stages ensuring the music never stops. The new Sandbar option comes with front row access, a dedicated full-service bar, climate-controlled bathrooms, phone charging stations and more. The improved Beach Club packages include everything in the Sandbar and special drink options, access to the adjacent skydeck viewing platforms, upgraded seating and complimentary daily tasting menus from some of the Vineyard’s best chefs, as well as some of the best views of the stage. The Center and Mezzanine skydeck options offer the best views of the festival, private bar service and special culinary offerings. Three-day packages are on sale now and single day tickets will be available May 2, 2023, at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Hotel Packages

Beach Road Weekend strongly encourages guests to stay on the island as it is the only way to guarantee they can hear every minute of music from these incredible artists. There is no need to worry about leaving early to catch a limited capacity ferry back to the mainland because Beach Road Weekend has partnered with the Martha’s Vineyard’s Travel & Tourism industry to create hotel packages at some of the most in demand locations on the cape and island. Hotel packages include a three-night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Additional weekend passes and extended stays can be added at checkout. All packages can be purchased online at www.BeachRoadWeekendPackages. com .

Beach Road Weekend 2023

Friday, August 25th – Sunday, August 27th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Additional information available online at www.beachroadweekend.com