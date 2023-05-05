Meet your new best friend, Odie – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
Odie, who is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 3-year-old male mixed breed. The Potter League considers Odie a medium-sized dog, weighing in between 20 – 59 pounds.
“Meet Odie, a lovable and energetic dog looking for a new home! He would make a great companion for someone who is looking for a loyal and affectionate pet,” the Potter League shares about Odie on their website. “Odie would be happiest in a home with adults and older teens who understand his needs. If you are interested in adopting Odie, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, to meet him”!
For more information about Odie, click here. For more information about all of the available dogs, cats, and small animals that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League, click here.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island before recently moving to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs. He still considers Rhode Island home, and visits at least once a month.