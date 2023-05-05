Meet your new best friend, Odie – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Odie, who is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 3-year-old male mixed breed. The Potter League considers Odie a medium-sized dog, weighing in between 20 – 59 pounds.

“Meet Odie, a lovable and energetic dog looking for a new home! He would make a great companion for someone who is looking for a loyal and affectionate pet,” the Potter League shares about Odie on their website. “Odie would be happiest in a home with adults and older teens who understand his needs. If you are interested in adopting Odie, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, to meet him”!

For more information about Odie, click here. For more information about all of the available dogs, cats, and small animals that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League, click here.