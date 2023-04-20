The main parking lot at Second Beach is getting a makeover.

East Coast Construction is expected to begin work in early May to redo the lot on Sachuest Point Road, with paving done by the opening of the beach season.

As part of their contract awarded by the Town Council last fall, the Portsmouth firm will remove the top layer of asphalt, level the lot, and put down two inches of new pavement.

The project is slated to wrap up prior to Memorial Day weekend, which signals the unofficial start of summer locally.

Town officials said while construction is underway, the main parking lot will be closed and off-limits to the public.

“Second Beach is one of the best beaches in Rhode Island,” Middletown Operations & Facility Manager Will Cronin said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while we get this necessary work done.”

Tax dollars are not being used to fund the work. As council President Paul M. Rodrigues explained when the contract was awarded, the town has been setting aside money since the fee on daily parking passes was last increased by $5 in 2017-2018.

Beach parking passes are now on sale at https://mdl.town/BeachStickers online. In-person sticker sales are slated for May 20-2100 from 8 am – 4 pm in the main beach parking lot.

The cost of 2023 parking passes is as follows:

Seasonal Pass Rates:

Middletown Resident: $70

Middletown Senior (65+) Resident: $65

Middletown Resident Motorcycle/Scooter: $30



Non-Resident: $140

Non-Resident Senior (65+): $130

Non-Resident Motorcycle/Scooter: $60

Daily Parking Rates:

Weekends & Holidays: $30

Weekdays: $20

Parking rates apply only during the beach season, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

As in recent years, seasonal rates for residents include one pass for both Second and Third beaches. A resident season pass also includes preferred access and parking at Second Beach. In the summer of 2023, parking for Third Beach remains resident only.

Every summer, tens of thousands of people visit the beaches to soak up the sun, swimming and enjoy the family friendly nature of both beaches. For more information, visit https://mdl.town/BeachBasics online. To apply for a job at the beaches, go to https://mdl.town/Jobs online.

On Monday afternoon, crews with East Coast Construction were busy working on a new wooden guardrail installed along Sachuest Point Road to replace the old metal one once there.

Along the south side of the parking lot, a new more than four foot tall concrete retaining wall was in place. Town staff said the chain link fence in the area was removed because it was rusted, needed constant maintenance and didn’t do the same job reinforcing the dune network there.

“We’re looking forward to another strong season at our beaches and are already getting ready,” Cronin said. “As always, we’re driven by making the experience the best it can possibly be, whether you’re a resident who comes to the beach everyday or someone who’s only here once.”