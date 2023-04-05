Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm, is open to the public and will take place in the City Council Chambers.

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

APRIL 12, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on April 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

~ Proclamation honoring the Rogers Middletown Tiverton (RMT) hockey team, winners of the 2023 RI Interscholastic League Division II Championship ~

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council Workshops held January 4, 2023, February 18, 2023 and March 29, 2023 and Council Meetings held March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a Daffodil Days Spring Fling, 222 Bellevue Ave.; April 21, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a 9th Annual Newport Daffodil Parade, streets of Newport (route attached); April 23, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

3. Newport Elks Lodge No. 104, d/b/a Book Author, 141 Pelham St.; April 26, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Turning Around Ministries, d/b/a Dream Fest, Pell Elementary School; April 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

5. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Free Community Day, Newport Art Museum; April 29, 2023 and June 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer, Jazz from South Africa, Emmanuel Church; May 5, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists featuring Raye Zaragoza, Emmanuel Church; May 13, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

8. Newport Classical/RI Arts Foundation at Newport, d/b/a Newport Classical Community Concert, Miantonomi Park; May 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

9. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Social Fabric Panel Discussion, Newport Art Museum; May 23, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

10. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Receptions, Newport Art Museum; June 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11. Trinity Church, d/b/a Trinity Church Strawberry Festival, Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Sq.; June 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

12. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Summer Art Party/Fundraiser Event, Newport Art Museum; July 14, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

13. IYRS, d/b/a 26th Annual IYRS Summer Gala, 449 Thames St.; July 8, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight

14. Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave. (parking lot); July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Rain Date- July 30, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

15. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Wet Paint/Fundraiser, Newport Art Museum; August 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

16. IYRS, d/b/a 44th Annual IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Award Party, 449 Thames St.; September 3, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

c. Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, Fenner Hall, 15 Fenner Ave.; May 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

d. Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave., July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Rain Date- July 30, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

e. Bingo License, Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Ave.; July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

f. Holiday Selling License, New, Pop on the Block, Inc., d/b/a Pop on the Block, 125 Swinburne Row

g. Bicycle Rental Agency, Renewal, Island Adventures, Inc., d/b/a Island Adventures, 0 Bliven Place (34 bikes)

h. Communication from Tyler Romero, re: Resignation from the Affirmative Action Commission (Receive with regret)

i. Communication from Pamela Breves, re: Resignation from the Juvenile Hearing Board (Receive with regret)

j. FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Budget (Receive and order advertised for public hearing May 10, 2023)- Budget document can be viewed here: www.cityofnewport.com/FinanceReports

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Lucy’s Hearth, d/b/a Pickleball Fundraiser Tournament, Rogers High School Tennis Courts; June 17, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to noon

~ Request to waive the court fees in the amount of $270

3. R.I. Slave History Medallions, d/b/a Juneteenth National Celebration, Washington Square/Eisenhower Park/Colony House and Great Friends Meeting House; June 18 & 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

~ Request to close Park Street

4. Victualing License, New, Newport Roast Beef Co., LLC, d/b/a Robs Almost Famous Roast Beef, 469 Thames St.

5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

Affirmative Action Commission: Stephanie Smyth- 3-year term expiring 4/12/2026

RESOLUTIONS

6. Sister City Commission- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano

7. Transportation Master Plan- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, X. Khamsyvoravong

8. Requesting the City Administration to review parking on Yznaga Ave.- D. Carlin

9. Requesting the City Council support 2023 House Bills – H 5712, H 5714,

H 5771, H 5943 and H 6096 – D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

10. Amending Chapter 10.20 entitled, Parking Generally, to amend Section 10.20.210, entitled, Meter Charges (Second Reading)

11. Amending Chapter 10.28, entitled, Public Parking Lots, to amend Section 10.28.080, entitled, Easton’s Beach Parking Lot (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

12. Updates from the City Manager

13. Action Item #6142/23 – RE: New York Yacht Club Donation – Ramp for King Park Stone Pier Dinghy Dock (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6143/23 – RE: Award of Bid #23-030 – Tall Ship Mooring Repair (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6144/23 – RE: Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement

(w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6145/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-033 – New 24 ft. x 8.5 ft., 20,000# Full Deck Tilt Cargo Trailer (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6146/23 – RE: Change Order 2 & 3 – 21-044 Long Wharf Force Main Cleaning Project (w/accompanying resolution)

18 . Action Item #6147/23 – RE: Award of Bid #23-031 – Wellington Avenue Storm Drain Outfalls Tide Gates (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer, Jazz from South Africa, Emmanuel Church; May 5, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

b. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists featuring Raye Zaragoza, Emmanuel Church; May 13, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

c. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Social Fabric Panel Discussion, Newport Art Museum; May 23, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

d. Jesus Savior Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, 15 Fenner Ave., May 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

e. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Receptions, Newport Art Museum; June 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

f. Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave. (parking lot); July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

g. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Wet Paint/Fundraiser, Newport Art Museum; August 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Communication from Christian Infantolino, Esq., on behalf of Conanicut Marine Services, Inc., re: Requesting permission to serve alcoholic beverages aboard The Jamestown, the MV Katherine and The Coastal Queen while at dockside in Newport Harbor for the 2023 season.

3. Communication from James Blumel, owner, Broadway Tavern, Ltd. d/b/a Tavern on Broadway, 12, 16 & 18 Broadway, re: Change of d/b/a for 12 Broadway to Bar 12 (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. 2023 Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License, Renewals:

a. AMAR7377, LLC, d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits, 25 Bliss Rd.

b. Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 5 Merton Rd.

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- April 5, 2023