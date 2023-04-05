The Newport County real estate market remains busy, with 20 properties conveying last week. Available inventory remains limited, which is fueling a competitive market as buyer demand continues to be strong in these local communities.

Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week (March 27 – March 31).

Tiverton

157 Horizon Drive, Tiverton, RI

2 bed, 3 bathroom single family residence sold for $659,000. It was originally listed at $710,000.

105 Fir Avenue, Tiverton RI

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home sold for $248,100. The original listing price was $226,000.

81 Bramble Way, Tiverton, RI

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home sold for $413,500. It was originally listed for sale at a price of $439,000.

387 Nanaquaket Road, Tiverton, RI

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family residence sold for $903,230. It was originally listed for $949,000.

Portsmouth

215 Rhode Island Boulevard, Portsmouth, RI

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home sold for $285,000 – right at listing price.

567 Bristol Ferry Road #1, Portsmouth, RI

2 bed, 3 bathroom condominium sold for $607,000. It was originally listed for $600,000.

567 Bristol Ferry Road #2, Portsmouth, RI

2 bed 3 bath condominium sold for $635,000. It was originally listed for $625,000.

48 Park Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

4 bedroom, 4 bathroom single family home sold for $801,000 – $76,000 over the original asking price of $725,000.

76 Seafare Lane, Portsmouth, RI

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse sold at the asking price of $430,000.

322 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth, RI

3 bedroom, 4 bathroom single family home sold for $1,000,000. It was originally listed for sale at a price of $1,095,000.

37 Anson Road, Portsmouth, RI

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family residence sold for $362,750. The home was originally listed for $349,0000

Middletown

269 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI

4 bed, 3 bathroom single family residence sold for $725,000 – right at listing price.

4 Marshall Lane #A, Middletown, Ri

3 bed, 2 bathroom townhouse sold for $399,000 – right at asking price.

28 Crest Street, Middletown, RI

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family residence in Easton’s Point sold for $520,000, $20,100 over the asking price of $499,900.

165 John Kesson Lane, Middletown, RI

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home sold for $755,000 just under the original asking price of $759,900.

Newport

26 30 West Narragansett #6, Newport, RI

2 bed, 2 bathroom townhouse sold for $520,000. It was originally listed for $545,900.

7 Rhode Island Avenue, Newport, RI

9 bedroom, 4 bathroom multi-family property sold for $1,250,000. It was originally listed at $1,500,000.

29 Champlin Street, Newport, RI

4 bedroom, 4 bathroom multi-family property sold for $1,900,000. It was originally listed at $2,150,000.

55 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family residence sold for $805,000. The original asking price was $875,000.

Jamestown

18 Lugger Street, Jamestown, RI

3 bed, 3 bathroom single family home sold for $950,000. It was originally listed for $1,125,000.

