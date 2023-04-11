The first week of April saw 14 different properties exchange hands and while inventory remains low, buyer demand remains consistently strong throughout the area.

Are you considering a move or are interested to know what your home is worth in today’s market? Listing your home this Spring can be advantageous for several reasons.

First and foremost, spring is typically the busiest time of year for the real estate market, as the warmer weather and longer days make it easier for people to view properties.

Additionally, as a popular tourist destination – many visitors come to the area in the spring, which can increase the number of potential buyers. April is known as a time of renewal and new beginnings, which may inspire people to make a fresh start by purchasing a new home.

Following market trends, if you list your home for sale this spring, you may be able to take advantage of the current high demand for homes and potentially sell your property for a higher price than you would in other seasons.

Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County;

67 Westwood Drive, Portsmouth: Single Family Residence, 3 bd, 4 ba, 3,315 sqft, sold for $1,069,000 (listed for $1,175,000)

74 Therien Road, Portsmouth: Single Family Residence, 3 bd, 3 ba, 2,400 sqft, sold for $1,312,500 (listed for $1,312,500)

16 Gould Street, Newport: Single Family Residence, 5 bd, 2 ba, 1,395 sqft, sold for $520,000 (listed for $549,000)

130 Common Fence Boulevard, Portsmouth: Single Family Residence, 2 bd, 2 ba, 1,974 sqft, sold for $1,175,000 (listed for $1,195,000)

9 Roy Avenue, Middletown: Single Family Residence, 3 bd, 2 ba, 1,212 sqft, sold for $520,000 (listed for $499,000)

65 Ridge Road #P17/W50, Newport: Condominium, 1 bd, 2 ba, 750 sqft, sold for $2,500 (listed for $2,500)

5 Aborn Street, Newport: Single Family Residence, 3 bd, 2 ba, 1,100 sqft, sold for $755,000 (listed for $725,000)

35-37 Mt Vernon Street, Newport: Multi-Family, 6 bd, 6 ba, 3,522 sqft, sold for $1,352,000 (listed for $1,349,000)

1214 Capella S #1214, Newport: Condominium, 2 bd, 2 ba, 1,129 sqft, sold for $762,500 (listed for $799,900)

11 Coddington Way, Portsmouth: Single Family Residence, 4 bd, 3 ba, 2,456 sqft, sold for $764,000 (listed for $764,000)

305 Swans Wharf Row #305, Newport: Townhouse, 3 bd, 3 ba, 1,628 sqft, sold for $665,000 (listed for $699,000)

17 Mainsail Drive, Tiverton: Townhouse, 2 bd, 3 ba, 2,876 sqft, sold for $1,275,000 (listed for $1,295,000)

205 Spring Street, Newport: Multi-Family, 5 bd, 5 ba, 3,812 sqft, sold for $1,750,000 (listed for $1,900,000)

1 Kay Boulevard, Middletown: Single Family Residence, 3 bd, 2 ba, 2,810 sqft, sold for $1,275,000 (listed for $1,275,000)

