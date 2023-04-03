Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced today that Van Morrison will return to PPAC for two shows on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, 2023, at 7 pm. He last performed at PPAC in December 2007 to a sold-out crowd.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org, and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Tickets are $55 – $250; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet, and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. He has over 150 songs featured in major motion pictures, including his hits “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Moondance,” “Wild Night” and “Gloria”.