The City of Newport is using social media to warn residents of visitors of a fake crosswalk that someone has recently painted on Harrison Avenue in Newport.

“No, we did not install a new crosswalk on Harrison Avenue. But apparently somebody did,” the City of Newport shared on Facebook and Instagram. “Our Public Services crews will be restoring the area in order to comply with ADA and traffic safety guidelines as soon as possible. In the meantime, motorists are advised that the new “crosswalk” obscures the stop bar at the intersection with Roseneath, making for a potentially dangerous situation – especially at night. Pedestrians are also asked to be mindful while crossing the street as drivers may not know to stop”.

The City of Newport is reminding residents to reach out to their Ward Councilor or fill out a formal request with the City’s Interdepartmental Traffic Committee by visiting this link if you have a traffic-related inquiry – “- such as a request to install a new stop sign or crosswalk”.