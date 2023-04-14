With the warm weather offering a preview of summer, “Six Picks Music” suggests some retro, top-down live music this weekend. Classic rock never goes out of style, so today, we’ll focus on the genre, as seen through various incarnations, tributes, cover bands, and more. Have a great weekend!

Saturday: For over 40 years, Stone Soup Coffeehouse has set the standard for acoustic music and more in RI. They host several shows a year at their new home, the Music Mansion in Providence. The Whale Guitar is a unique project from singer Jen Long that combines great music with environmental awareness. Performers include Allysen Callery, Corinne Walberg, Beth Barron, Casey Hayward, and Meridian. Click here for details.

Saturday: One of the great rock voices to come out of the 1980s plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT Saturday. Grammy-award winner Pat Benatar, who rose to stardom behind hits like “We Belong,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Love Is A Battlefield,” performs as a duo along with her husband Neil Giraldo. Special guest Charlie Farren opens. Click here for details.

Saturday: We all want to hear Funky Submarine, a Beatles tribute band who interpret the clasic songs with a little bit of funk, about the only genre the Beatles never experimented in… Check out the band Saturday night at Askew in Providence. Click here for details.

Sunday: Newport’s hometown heroes The Cowsills return to the state for a special show at the United Theatre in Westerly. With Bob, Susan, and Paul Cowsill carrying on the family band tradition, the trio has experienced a resurgence in recent years, pictured on magazine covers, and performing on the road with the Happy Together tour. First daughter Kara McKee opens. Click here for details.

Sunday: Suzanne Vega is one of the great songwriters to come out of the 1980s. Iconic songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner” have been classics since their release. Check out Vega in an intimate evening of her songs and more at Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport. Click here for details.

Sunday: Pink Floyd fans, get your tickets if you don’t already have them for Brit Floyd, the world’s leading Pink Floyd tribute band paying The Vets in Providence on Sunday. The band is celebrating 50 years of the iconic album Dark Side of the Moon and more. Click here for details.