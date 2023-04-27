Welcome to “Six Picks Events,” our weekly column highlighting some of the best events happening around the state. This week, we’re featuring world-class theater, pure dance, and a couple of beer and wine festivals. Have a great weekend!

All Weekend: The Children at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick tells the story of retired scientists Hazel and Robin, determined to grow old together as the world crumbles around them in the wake of nuclear catastrophe. The play by Lucy Kirkwood opens this weekend. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Beetlejuice at PPAC is a big hit! Based on the 1986 film, the story of “the ghost with the most” is a classic, “a rare combination of humor and heart,” says our critic Frank O’Donnell. Read Frank’s full review here. Click here for showtimes and further details.

Saturday: The Newport Beer Festival is back at Fort Adams State Park with over 50 brewers sharing samples of your favorites. In addition to craft brews from Rhode Island and neighboring states, the event includes food Pour Judgement, Mission and Yagi Noodles and music from the Ravers. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: Head to Newport Vineyards for the 20th Annual SpringFest this weekend. The event includes wine and beer tastings, live music, delicious bites from the kitchens, grape stomping, pie-eating contests, and more. Music from Lady Anemoia and the Jake Ash Band Saturday and the Real Weird Band on Sunday. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Festival Ballet is back with Pure Dance, featuring When Love from acclaimed choreographer Helen Pickett and world premieres from Chanel DaSilva and Yury Yanowsky. The production runs all weekend at the Woodman Family Community & Performing Arts Center at the Moses Brown School in Providence. Click here for details.

Saturday: The outdoor street festival season gets underway in Providence with the Wickenden Street Spring Makers Market. The event features over 50 area artists and makers selling their work, cocktails and beer, local food trucks, and live music. Click here for details.