State Senator and Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer (District 13, Newport and Jamestown) announced today that she is not running for congress and will give her unequivocal support and endorsement to Sandra Cano to be the next congressperson representing the first district of Rhode Island.

Senator Euer’s name had been considered by some as a viable candidate to run for the seat that is being vacated by Congressman David Cicilline.

Senator Euer offered the following statement:

“I have worked closely with Sandra Cano almost my entire time in the Senate. She does what women leaders do: she focuses on the issues, puts in the time to build meaningful coalitions, and does so without seeking credit. Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, she has played a key role in passing some of the most impactful legislation in recent history, including Act on Climate, the Reproductive Privacy Act, and the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act.

Sandra is a dedicated public servant and has shown that she has the tenacity we need in our next congressperson. For the past ten years, she has served in elected office, at the local and state level, because she believes it’s important to give back through public service. She is dedicated to her family and friends and is raising two beautiful children with her partner. And, if that is not enough, she has been doing all of these things while building her professional career in the financial sector where her focus has been community-based financial services and education as a pathway to financial independence and empowerment.

Sandra will bring her lived experience and much needed fresh perspective to congress. I am proud to stand with Sandra Cano and enthusiastically ask every voter in congressional district one to join me.”

Cano is one of a dozen candidates who have announced their intention to run for the seat.