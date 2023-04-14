The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority

April 16 – 22, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 4/17 to 4/19- 9 am to 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 4/20- 9 am to 4/21- 2 am

Eastbound Left Lane Closure- 4/20- 9 am to 10 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 4/17 to 4/20- 9 am to 3 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

April 15 – 21, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramps closed for barrier installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for demolition and utility work, Sun. -Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for construction, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Smith St., from Park St. to Holden St., alternating one way traffic for utility work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Providence: Ashburton St., from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Mendon Rd) alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 4 a.m.



Johnston: I-295, from Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.) to Rte. 6A (Hartford Ave.), various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for milling, Sun. and Mon. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Johnston: I-295 South, from Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.) to Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pke.), various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for milling, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 36A to 37A, and I-195, from I-95 to Exit 1A left closures for bridge work, Sun.- Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from the Weigh Station to the CT line, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please note: the on-ramp from Rte. 3 to I-95 South will also be closed. Follow signed detour.

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), various lane closures for bridge work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295 South, just past Exit 3A, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Mass. line, left lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage work and paving, Mon. – Sat. 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Johnston: I-295, from Exit 9A (old Exit 6A) to Rte. 6 West, lane narrowing for drainage work, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warwick: I-295, from Rte. 113 (East Ave.) to West Natick Rd., off road survey work, Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, over Rte. 146, temporary lane closures (Rte. 146) and temporary ramp closures (to/from I-295 and Rte. 146), for bridge demolition, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 122 to Rte. 7, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for striping, Fri. night (April 21), 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the service roads, traffic shifts from the mainline to the service roads for bridge demolition, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at the Spring Brook Bridge carrying Rte. 146 over Rte. 146A, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 South to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 North and South to Woodland Rd., alternating lane closures for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Mon.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from the western project limit to Plainfield St., left lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just before the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., left lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: At the Service Road from Rte. 146 South, Exit 7 (Rte. 116) will be closed for striping, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Glen Hills Dr. to I-295, various lane closures with narrowed lanes for construction, Fri. night (April 14), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (April 15), travel lanes will be reduced from two to one on Rte. 37 West and a stop condition added at Exit 3B (Rte. 37 West) off I-295 North.

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from Glen Hills Dr. to Natick Ave., left lane closed for construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Exit 7 (Rte. 116 North) to I-295, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for sign installation and wall work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage and electrical work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Providence: Westminster St., from Knight St. to Lafayette St., shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: On Thursday night, we installed a new widened on-ramp for Route 138 Westbound and removed the signal for the right turn for traffic coming from Downtown Newport. We also shifted the bridge barrier to allow for two lanes for Route 138 westbound.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Road or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.

Newport: Occasional lane shifts may be possible for striping operations weekdays through the project area.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

Lincoln: The Pedestrian Underpass at Lincoln Woods will be closed for bridge work, Sun.– Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Follow signed detour

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102, from #2220 Broncos Hwy. to Inman Rd., alternating one way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling, Mon. 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 123 (Broad St.), from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detoured for curbing and sidewalk installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Foster: Rte. 94, from Rte. 101 to Rte. 44, shoulder closures for landscaping, Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South, partial right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, at the Rte. 146 interchange, right lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for bridge work, Mon. – Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woonsocket: Rte. 114, from Roland St. to Winter St., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St./Dunes Club, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

South Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Spartina Cove Way to Hampton Way, narrowed lanes in a moving operation for survey work, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Metro Center Blvd., right lane closed for construction, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Weekday

Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to T.F. Green Airport, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.