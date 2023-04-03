Nonprofits that serve the state’s LGBTQ communities have until April 13 to apply for grants of up to $10,000 through the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.

“Our program is open to nonprofits that traditionally have served Rhode Island’s LGBTQ communities, as well as organizations that are working to initiate or expand services to the LGBTQ communities,” said Adrian Bonéy, the Foundation’s programs officer for Equity Action. “Proposals should support, encourage justice for or improve the lives of LGBTQ Rhode Islanders.”

There are two categories of grants: Projects that meet the priority needs of the LGBTQ communities and capacity-building programs such as board development, strategic planning and fundraising for organizations that play a vital and unique role in the LGBTQ communities. Applicants can receive one project or capacity-building grant a year.



Last year, the Foundation awarded grants to 12 organizations, including GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, Project Weber/RENEW, Sojourner House, Stages of Freedom, The Steel Yard, Thundermist Health Center and Youth Pride Inc.

The work included offering wellness programs for the transgender community, supporting ongoing youth and civil rights advocacy and protecting LGBTQ victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The Equity Action Fund also offers a small grant program designed to support short-term projects or one-time activities with grants up to $2,500. Although small grant applications can be submitted at any time during the year, applicants are encouraged to also apply by April 13.



Guided by a volunteer advisory committee comprised of leaders in the LGBTQ communities, the fund has made more than $1.1 million in grants to dozens of organizations over the years. Supporters can donate to the fund on-line at rifoundation.org.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised more than $75 million and awarded nearly $84 million in grants last year. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.