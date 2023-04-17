Today, Representative Seth Magaziner (D-RI) announced that he has submitted 15 Community Project Funding requests to the House Appropriations Committee.

Local communities across Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District would directly benefit from these important investments, according to a press release sent on Magaziner’s behalf.

These funding requests include:

$500,000 for the town of Burrillville to build an accessible viewing plaza overlooking a planned artificial turf field.

for the to advance its waterfront development plan. $803,100 to provide physical safety improvements to Mount Pleasant Academy in Providence, a premiere facility for children functioning on the Autism Spectrum and those with psychiatric, emotional or behavioral challenges.

“I came to Congress to deliver for the working people of Rhode Island and ensure that the Ocean State receives its fair share of federal funding,” said Rep. Seth Magaziner in a press release. “By bringing home these dollars, we can ensure that first responders have the necessary resources to keep Rhode Islanders safe, offer schools, libraries, and community centers the support they need to continue providing their essential services, and help towns across the state to become even better places to live and work. Although this is just the beginning of the appropriations process, I’m committed to fighting for these investments so that we can get them over the finish line.”

Rep. Magaziner was permitted to submit 15 Community Project Funding requests to the House Appropriations Committee. Once a request is submitted, the House Appropriations Committee will make a final decision on potential funding. If a request is not granted by the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Magaziner says in the press release that his office stands ready to help cities, towns, and non-profit organizations identify alternative federal funding opportunities.