auto automobile blur buildings
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

On April 2, 2023, at approximately 10:56 am the Portsmouth Police and Portsmouth Fire Department responded to 1127 Anthony Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon police arrival, officers say that they observed that a vehicle had struck the residence. Officers observed significant damage to both the vehicle and the residence.

According to Portsmouth Police Department, the operator sustained severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Newport Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The operator was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident, however non of the residents were injured.

Members of the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Portsmouth Police Detective Division were called to the scene for further investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had been traveling north on Anthony Road when it left the roadway and struck the side of the residence. The accident remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division and the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Ryan Belmore

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island before recently moving to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs. He still considers Rhode Island home, and visits at least once a month.