On April 2, 2023, at approximately 10:56 am the Portsmouth Police and Portsmouth Fire Department responded to 1127 Anthony Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon police arrival, officers say that they observed that a vehicle had struck the residence. Officers observed significant damage to both the vehicle and the residence.

According to Portsmouth Police Department, the operator sustained severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Newport Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The operator was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident, however non of the residents were injured.

Members of the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Portsmouth Police Detective Division were called to the scene for further investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had been traveling north on Anthony Road when it left the roadway and struck the side of the residence. The accident remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division and the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.