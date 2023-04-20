Pennfield School in Portsmouth has announced that Mr. Paul Amadio will be the next Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Amadio will be succeeding Rob Kelley, who has led the school for almost 20 years.

Mr. Amadio is currently the Head of School at Verde Valley School, an International Baccalaureate independent, boarding, and day high school located in Sedona, Arizona. He has extensive experience in education and has served as the Head of two independent schools in addition to consulting for over fifty schools, according to a press release from Pennfield School.

In his role as Head of School, Pennfield School says that Mr. Amadio has been a strong advocate for social justice and adolescent mental health. He has helped design innovative project-based programs and curriculum that focuses on enhancing traditional academic disciplines while also equipping students with the skills and capacities for jobs that do not yet exist.

In a statement, Mr. Amadio expressed his excitement to return to New England, where his career in education began and where his family resides. He also emphasized the importance of inclusivity, belonging, and student-centered learning, and expressed his commitment to building on the foundation that exists at Pennfield towards these critical endeavors.

Theodore Karousos, the Board Chair of Pennfield School Board of Trustees, stated that after a nationwide, in-depth, inclusive, and deliberate search, they are thrilled to warmly welcome Mr. Amadio and his family to their community. He noted that Mr. Amadio’s experience and vision are aligned with the strategic priorities set forth by the Board of Trustees and expressed his confidence that Mr. Amadio will carry on the legacy of Joy, Understanding, and Respect at Pennfield School.

