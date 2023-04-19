There’s a new restaurant and bar coming to Broadway and it’s being brought to you by some familiar faces.

Jim Blumel has confirmed with What’sUpNewp that he plans on opening Bar 12 at 12 Broadway. The space was previously operated as Binge BBQ.

Sign for Bar 12. Photo provided by Jim Blumel

Binge BBQ, previously operated the space as a 30-seat, BYOB counter service restaurant providing dine-in, take, out, and delivery. Binge still operates as a food truck and offers catering.

Blumel and his wife Jill own Tavern on Broadway, which is located at 16 Broadway, and 12 Broadway – the home of Bar 12.

“I am building Bar 12 to be a speakeasy-style cocktail and wine bar. It will feature a beautiful lounge-type atmosphere and offer curated wines and craft cocktails along with a diverse selection of delicious small plates and appetizers,” Blumel tells What’sUpNewp.

Bar 12. Photo provided by Jim Blumel

“It’s really going to be a first-class place and a great addition to Broadway and a unique concept in Newport. We are looking to open in May,” Blumel said.

The restaurant is currently hiring experienced bartenders. The job listing includes the following description of the new cocktail and wine bar.

Bar 12 is downtown Newport’s newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. Featuring a beautiful lounge type atmosphere, Bar 12 will offer curated wines and craft cocktails along with a diverse selection of delicious small plates and appetizers. Come and join the opening team for what is sure to be the next hot spot in the bustling Broadway area of beautiful Newport, RI

Bar 12. Photo provided by Jim Blumel

What’sUpNewp will have a follow-up story once an opening date and additional details have been confirmed.