Tiverton, RI -Walter McFarland, 92, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on April 7, 2023. He was married to the late Margery (Hearson) McFarland, for 56 years, until her passing in 2012.

Walter was born in Weehawken, NJ on December 16, 1930, He was the son of Thomas and Regina McFarland.

Walter served proudly in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Walter was a member of the Freemasons, achieving the High Priest level of the Order. He and his wife loved traveling , especially when they went on Cruises. He loved spending time with his family and loved dogs. He was an avid bowler in his younger days, and was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Walter is survived by his children; Michael McFarland (Vicki) of Washington, IA, Carol Gomes(Carlos) of West Greenwich, RI and David McFarland of Tiverton, RI. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Meghan, Joshua and Zachary Gomes.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday April 12, 2023 from 4-7 at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Burial with Military Honors will take place, graveside, on Thursday April 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at Newport Memorial Park, Howland and Vaucluse avenues in Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood Street Fall River, MA 02721.

