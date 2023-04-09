Raymond P. Bauman, 79, of Portsmouth, RI, died on April 7, 2023, at home with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Reiko (Imai) Bauman.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on September 9, 1943, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Gertrude (Sheridan) Bauman.

Raymond graduated from Wilkes-Barre’s King’s College in 1965 with a Bachelors degree in History, entering into the Navy Reserves for four years after. He was the Director of Defense Printing (New England division) for 25 years, retiring in 1993.

Raymond spent many years living in Japan with his wife and daughter, moving back to the U.S. permanently in 1989. He enjoyed scuba diving in Okinawa and was an avid hiker, hiking Mt. Fuji and Mt. Washington – twice. He was a talented gardener and a carpenter by nature, building everything himself, including his kayak, and making improvements to their beautiful RI home.

Raymond is survived by his wife; Reiko C. Bauman, of Portsmouth, his beloved Lhasa Apso; Odie, his daughter; Stefanie Dean, of Portsmouth, his sisters; Mary Smith of Delaware, and Joan Dessoye of Illinois, his grandchildren; Adrienne Silveira, Nicholas LaFleur, and Gracie Dean, and his great-grandchildren; Jayden and Eliana Silveira.

He is preceded in death by his sisters; Janet Klein of Nebraska and Eileen Reilly of Pennsylvania.

Services for Mr. Bauman will be private.