Ralph H. Flint, 84, of Middletown, passed away at home on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

He was the husband of the late Noreen (O’Callaghan) Flint.

Born in Brockton, MA, Ralph was the son of the late Raymond Flint and Florence (Wilson) Hartley.



Early in life, Ralph’s family moved to Newport and he became a lifelong “Islander”. He graduated from Rogers High School and the University of Rhode Island. Over his lifetime he worked in both the banking and retail industries.



He had many passions in his life. He loved hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and was proud to summit many of its “4000 footers”. He was a 40+ year active member of the Newport Lions Club, where he was a huge asset in the vision program, testing school age children’s eyesight. He had a gift to make the kids feel comfortable with his silly, fun and friendly personality.



He loved all animals and had many pets over his lifetime. We should all be so lucky to have lived the lives that they did with his unending care and spoiling!



Above all, Ralph loved and cherished his family and friends. He was always friendly, always upbeat… the life of the party. He was generous to a fault and was always willing to help anyone with whatever he could. He will be sorely missed.



Ralph leaves his children Michael P. Flint and his wife Pamela of Middletown, Susan L. Chase and her husband Bryan of Hollis ME and Lori J. Vano and her husband Kenneth of Shelton, CT.



He is also survived by his grandsons Kevin Chase and his wife Allison, Gregory Chase and his wife Nicole, Randall Flint, David Flint, and Ryan Vano, as well as his great-grandchildren, Penelope Chase, Henry Chase, Emmett Chase and Norah Chase.

Ralph was the brother of the late Peter Flint and Nancy DiMarzo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

The funeral service for Ralph will take place, Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Newport Lions Club, PO Box 695

Newport, RI 02840