Jane Lee Iandolo, 83, died at her home “Rose Cottage” on Thursday April 20, 2023. Rose Cottage is where she enjoyed 40 years overlooking Newport Harbor, Pop Flack tennis courts and the Clifton Burial graveyard. At home she could be found gardening, cooking, entertaining and spending time with friends, family and her beloved dog Horace. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Jane’s life as a navy wife began in 1957 with Joseph Riess. She and her husband raised two daughters traveling the country. She always entered a new duty station with enthusiasm and a willingness to participate in each community. Upon Joseph’s retirement, the family settled in Newport, Rhode Island, and became active members of the community.

Jane loved all things artistic but her true passion was music. She learned to play the piano at a young age and enjoyed singing always encouraging her children to play instruments and join in musical activities. She and her daughters became members of the Trinity Church choir for many years. She later became the organist at St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown, RI. Her musical talents then brought her to St. Spyridon’s Greek Church where she served as their organist for almost 30 years.

Jane met her second husband Dr. Albert Iandolo at Second Story Theater where they shared their passion for the arts. Al and Jane worked in his dental practice until he retired. Together they traveled the world, learning foreign languages and studying history always to return to spend loving time with their family.

Jane got her degree from Ohio University in literature and continued to author short stories, cookbooks, poetry, and beautifully written letters. Several years ago she joined a writing group where she shared clever, humorous and thoughtful pieces that enriched her life and provided light hearted prose to her friends and family.

Jane is survived by her brother Richard Harris, daughters Katherine Irving and Julie Wooten, her grandchildren Elizabeth Woodard, Dr. Katherine Areson, Michael Irving, Tamara Senter and Nikki Keim as well as her 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:30 AM in St. Columba’s Berkeley Memorial Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Ave., Middletown. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com