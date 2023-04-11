Dr. Daniel Joseph Sullivan, 89, of Little Compton, died Friday, April 7, 2023 at Saint Clare’s Home. Born on August 27, 1933, to Daniel A. Sullivan and Margaret Shea Sullivan of Newport, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn (Woods) Sullivan of Belize City, Belize. He also leaves a sister, Therese Croteau, and he was predeceased by his brothers, Vincent Sullivan, and Kenneth Sullivan.



Dan and Carolyn raised five children: Daniel (Jeanne) Sullivan of Portsmouth, Gerald (Susan) Sullivan of Shrewsbury, MA, Richard (Barbara) Sullivan of Leawood, KS; Mary (Brandon) Sullivan-Haller of Burke, VA; and their beloved Patricia Lyn Sullivan who died in 1986. He was a loving father and grandfather who took great joy in the many activities of his 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



Dan was a graduate of De La Salle Academy (1951), Providence College (1955), and the University of Maryland Dental School (1959). He practiced family dentistry in Middletown for 40 years, where he tirelessly treated many families on Aquidneck Island. Upon retirement from dentistry, Dan returned to school and later served faithfully as a Hospice and Hospital Chaplain for several years at Saint Anne’s Hospital (Fall, River, MA).

Dan was devoted to his Roman Catholic faith and a member of the Dominican Laity Third Order. He also was a friend of the Benedictines at Portsmouth Abbey, Sisters of Jesus Crucified, and the Trappists at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit (Conyers, GA). Friends will remember his resonant voice as a lector and his gentle presence as a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Catherine of Siena Church (Little Compton).



Dan was a true Newporter and proud of his Irish heritage. He had a playful spirit and enjoyed spending time at Hazard’s beach. He would always take at least one swim before leaving. But, in 1988, he left the “Island” with his family and settled in Little Compton, where he happily embraced the community. He embodied the gift of hospitality and had a knack for remembering names. He was always present and willing to stop and listen to others. In that spirit, we want to say to him, “thanks for being there!”

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 13th from 4:00-8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road (Route 114), Portsmouth, RI 02871. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 74 Simmons Road, Little Compton, RI 02837.