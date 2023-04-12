Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to promote via What’sUpNewp? Click here.
Now Hiring in and around Newport
- 22 Bowen’s: HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S
- Athleta: Retail Sales Associate
- Barnes & Noble: Bookseller
- Boys & Girls Club Newport: Kids Clubhouse Program Coordinator
- Brick Alley Pub: Line or Prep Cook, Kitchen Assistant, Server, Server Assistant
- Castle Hill Inn: GATE ATTENDANT @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Charter Books: Full-Time Events Manager
- City of Newport: Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director- Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Firefighters, lifeguards, and seasonal jobs
- Conanicut Cleaning: House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
- Gaines Trucking: Drivers
- Gansett Cruises: Ticket Sales for fun local tour boat company
- Giusto: Experienced Line Cook
- Hotel Viking: Hospitality Opportunities
- James L. Maher Center: Janitorial Contract Manager
- La Vecina Taqueria: BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
- Newport Restoration Foundation:
- Newport Tokyo House: Waiter/Server
- Ocean Harvest: deckhand wanted
- Our Table Jamestown: Dishwasher/Steward
- Pedicab Operator: Email PPPnewport@gmail.com
- Looking Upwards: Residential Manager
- Safe Harbor Marinas: Deckhand
- Smoke House: SERVER @ SMOKE HOUSE
- Star Nails & Spa: Receptionist
- Stoneacre: Daytime Bartender
- Studio Nailz: Nail Technician
- The Bohlin: CATERING UTILITY WORKER @ THE BOHLIN
- The Mooring: SERVER @ THE MOORING
- The Preservation Society of Newport County: Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 12
- TJ Maxx: Retail Part Time
- Town of Middletown
- Accounting Manager
- Crew Leader
- Crew Manager
- Crew Member
- Gate Attendant
- Harbormaster
- Human Resources Manager
- Library Assistant
- Library Director
- Lifeguard
- Lifeguard Captain
- Lifeguard Manager
- Lot Supervisor – 3rd Beach
- Lot Supervisor – Surfers End
- Part Time Library Assistant
- Pavilion Supervisor
- Prevention Coordinator
- Public Works Labor Operator
- Seasonal Laborer
- Wag Nation: Retail Sales Associate
