Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to promote via What’sUpNewp? Click here.

Now Hiring in and around Newport

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to promote via What’sUpNewp? Click here.