Sail Newport
hiring text
Photo by Anna Tarazevich on Pexels.com

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to promote via What’sUpNewp? Click here.

Now Hiring in and around Newport

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to promote via What’sUpNewp? Click here.

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Representative Abney is running for Congress

Abney currently serves as the chair of the House Committee on Finance and is a Member of the House Committee on Conduct and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Lucy

“This sweet, fluffy girl would love to be your new best friend! Lucy would prefer a home with adults, and enjoys playing with calmer dogs”.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.