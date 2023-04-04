Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The notice of the City Council Workshop states that the workshop is in regard to “Rhode Island Ethics Commission and The Rhode Island Code of Ethics”.

What’sUpNewp followed up with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong to learn more about the purpose and the goal of the workshop;

“It’s important that those who serve the public understand the high ethical standards our state requires and community deserves. Over the course of my civic service, I’ve had the opportunity to attend many of the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s trainings, including the one offered to newly elected officials following this year’s inaugurations, and I find them valuable” Mayor Xay told What’sUpNewp. “I asked that they be invited to Newport to ensure a basic primer on ethics is conveniently accessible all of those who serve the City, from my fellow elected officials, to our appointed board and commission members and dedicated city employees”.

Workshops are open to the public.