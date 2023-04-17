Newport City Council will host a workshop at 9 am on May 6 in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.

According to the notice of the workshop, the budget overview will focus on thirteen different departments included in the budget.

The meeting is open to the public.

Notice of Workshop

CITY OF NEWPORT

NOTICE OF

CITY COUNCIL

WORKSHOP

MAY 6, 2023

9:00 A.M.

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY

NEWPORT, RI

RE: BUDGET OVERVIEW

POLICE

FIRE

PUBLIC SERVICES/BEACH

PLANNING/ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT/ZONING

BUILDING/INSPECTIONS

MARITIME

PARKING

CITY CLERK

FINANCE/UNALLOCATED/CIVIC SUPPORT

CANVASSING

CITY MANAGER/HUMAN RESOURCES

CITY COUNCIL

CITY SOLICITOR

(Posted- 4/17/23)