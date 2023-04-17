Sail Newport

Newport City Council will host a workshop at 9 am on May 6 in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.

According to the notice of the workshop, the budget overview will focus on thirteen different departments included in the budget.

The meeting is open to the public.

Notice of Workshop

CITY OF NEWPORT

NOTICE OF

CITY COUNCIL

WORKSHOP

MAY 6, 2023

9:00 A.M. 

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY

NEWPORT, RI 

RE:  BUDGET OVERVIEW 

  • POLICE
  • FIRE
  • PUBLIC SERVICES/BEACH
  • PLANNING/ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT/ZONING
  • BUILDING/INSPECTIONS
  • MARITIME
  • PARKING
  • CITY CLERK
  • FINANCE/UNALLOCATED/CIVIC SUPPORT
  • CANVASSING
  • CITY MANAGER/HUMAN RESOURCES
  • CITY COUNCIL
  • CITY SOLICITOR

(Posted- 4/17/23)

