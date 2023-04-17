Newport City Council will host a workshop at 9 am on May 6 in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.
According to the notice of the workshop, the budget overview will focus on thirteen different departments included in the budget.
The meeting is open to the public.
Notice of Workshop
CITY OF NEWPORT
NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
WORKSHOP
MAY 6, 2023
9:00 A.M.
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY
NEWPORT, RI
RE: BUDGET OVERVIEW
POLICE
FIRE
PUBLIC SERVICES/BEACH
PLANNING/ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT/ZONING
BUILDING/INSPECTIONS
MARITIME
PARKING
CITY CLERK
FINANCE/UNALLOCATED/CIVIC SUPPORT
CANVASSING
CITY MANAGER/HUMAN RESOURCES
CITY COUNCIL
CITY SOLICITOR
(Posted- 4/17/23)
