WHEN: Monday night.
WHERE: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road.
ABSENT: Dennis Turano.
OF NOTE:
- Approved the transfer alcoholic beverage license from First Beach LLC to TPG Middletown Beverage LLC for the hotel and restaurant at 1 Wave Ave. A representative for the the incoming owners The Procaccianti Group said the well-known hospitality company had big plans for the site, including internal renovations and upgraded services.
- Heard a request to avoid staff cuts to the music program at Middletown High School as well as other positions at the Valley Road school. President Paul M. Rodrigues said the council understood the needs of the schools, but they had to balance the educational needs with those of the taxpayers. “The most important asset is our kids…” Rodrigues said. “Even if we give every dollar (we can to the schools), we can’t tell them how to spend it.”
- Okayed a special event permit for the third annual “Ocean State Artisans Craft Show” on June 3 from 10 am-4 pm at Linden Park.
- Signed off on a special event permit for the Aquidneck Island Police Parade on May 7 at 9 am starting on West Main Road in front of the Hampton Inn & Suites.
- Cleared a special event permit for the Newport County YMCA Thanksgiving Day Pie Run on Nov. 23 at 8:30 am on Valley Road.
- Updated the private detail billing rates for the public works department after two public hearings on the ordinance change.
- Learned the town has no jurisdiction or authority to address Northam Lane, which is considered a private road by the town’s legal counsel.
NEXT MEETING: Monday, April 17 at 6:30 pm, Middletown Town Hall.