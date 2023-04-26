Indie bookstore fans – your day is almost here!

Saturday, April 29, is Independent Bookstore Day, a day to celebrate and shop at your local independently-owned bookstore. IBD is a one-day national party at indie bookstores nationwide held annually since 2014.

Bookstores large and small around the region have special events planned for Saturday. We spoke to area bookseller Steve Iwanski to learn more about what he has planned. For the Charter Books on Broadway owner, the day is extra special.

“We opened two years ago on IBD. We love our neighborhood, and we’ve garnered a stable base of regular customers that we love to see wandering in all the time,” says Iwanski. “Attendance at our author events has steadily increased, and while April’s weather hasn’t done us any favors, we’re looking forward to another busy summer in downtown Newport.”

He’s got a few specials lined up for Saturday.

We’re featuring over a dozen exclusive IBD items that are only available on Saturday in person at indie bookstores,” he explains. “Our favorite items this year are Tales of the Weird: An Uncanny Introduction, a sampler of eerie stories from across the entire British Library Tales of the Weird anthology series. We fell in love with this series last summer and the books have been customer favorites, so we’re excited to offer it to more readers. We also love the ‘On My Way to the Bookstore’ onesie and Lowly Worm plushie, featuring one of Richard Scarry’s most beloved characters.”

“In addition to the IBD items, we’re offering 10% off selected signed first editions and free giveaways for each purchase from some of our favorite authors and series,” adds Iwanski. And don’t forget, kids storytime is being held at 10:30AM as usual.

Steve Iwanski, owner of Charter Books in Newport

Meanwhile, things are expected to be equally busy at Island Books in Middletown. Owner Laurie Sutherland is bringing back the popular “blind date with a book” promotion.

“We take our advance readers copies (ARCs) of books that have been published, copy the first page of the book, and attach it to a wrapped copy of the book. You get to choose a free book based on the first page only,” explains Sutherland.

The store is also holding hourly giveaways, serving delicious treats, and “we will be hiding ten gift cards around the store in various $$ amounts,” says Sutherland. “We are celebrating our 30th year in business this year, so we have commemorative mugs and book bags for sale.”

Be sure to stop by your favorite bookstore or two on Saturday!

