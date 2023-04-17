Governor Dan McKee issued the following update about access to Mifepristone in Rhode Island.

“The State of Rhode Island is fortunate to have strong protections in place for reproductive freedom that other states may not have. Despite the federal court ruling in Texas, access to safe reproductive health care like Mifepristone remains legal in Rhode Island. Here in Rhode Island, our Administration is working to ensure continued access to care, which is available through ample supply of medication and surgical means.

Last week, I directed the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to conduct outreach to health care facilities in Rhode Island to ensure sufficient inventory and that Mifepristone continues to remain accessible. There is a sufficient amount of Mifepristone in Rhode Island at this time. However, RIDOH remains in regular contact with our health care facilities to ensure that patients do not experience any challenges accessing medication and care.

RIDOH has also issued a formal advisory to Rhode Island providers reiterating that there should be no changes in clinical practice for the prescribing, dispensing, and administration of Mifepristone, or any other reproductive health medication, in Rhode Island at this time.

Our Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) has conducted outreach to our three contracted Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, UnitedHealthcare of New England and Tufts Health Public Plans) that currently serve one out of every three Rhode Islanders, to ensure continued access to Mifepristone under current rules and regulations allowed under the Medicaid Program. Additionally, EOHHS is continuing to share important updates with community partners and advocates to ease concerns or confusion given the various federal court rulings related to Mifepristone access.

My team will continue to stay connected with the Biden Administration and the coalition of Governors focused on protecting these rights. I’ve directed my legal team to monitor the progress of both the Washington and Texas cases closely. We will also continue working with providers like Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, who have been strong partners in navigating this effort and ensuring continued access in our state.”