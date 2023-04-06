NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI – Governor Dan McKee was joined by General Treasurer James A. Diossa and Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) Managing Director Steven King, P.E. to tour ongoing construction of infrastructure upgrades at the Port of Davisville’s Pier 1 earlier today. Governor McKee and the General Assembly allocated $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Port in 2022 to assist in the development of the state’s only public port, continuing Davisville’s evolution as a key hub for the offshore wind industry in the North Atlantic.

As part of the initiative, World War II-era Pier 1 is being revitalized as part of Quonset’s $234.5 million Port of Davisville Master Plan. The work includes replacing thousands of wooden pilings which have been in Narragansett Bay supporting Pier 1 for over 80 years with new concrete and steel ones.

“The Port of Davisville is a jewel in the State of Rhode Island’s economy. I was encouraged to see our ARPA funds at work today, modernizing Pier 1 at the Port of Davisville. I am confident that our continued investment at Davisville will keep Rhode Island moving forward by upgrading the resources we already have in place,” said Governor McKee.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades as part of the Port Master Plan will position Davisville to continue as one of the top ten auto importers in North America, while expanding capabilities for offshore wind. Governor McKee was also briefed on additional components of the Port’s Master Plan, including construction of a new multi-purpose pier at Terminal 5 and a new docking space to support Crew Transfer Vessels and Support Offshore Vessels for offshore wind construction projects and landside improvements.

“Today’s visit to Quonset’s Port of Davisville exhibited the innovation happening all across Rhode Island – especially as it relates to the offshore wind industry,” General Treasurer James A. Diossa said. “When we invest in infrastructure our state remains competitive, supply chains are strengthened, and communities are equitably uplifted.”

“Our continued infrastructure upgrades at the Port of Davisville will make Rhode Island a leader in the offshore wind industry. We appreciate the consistent support of our partners in state and federal government for their continued advocacy and support of Rhode Island’s economy here at Quonset,” said Steven King, QDC Managing Director.

The Port of Davisville supports nearly 1,700 jobs, $98.9 million in household earnings for R.I. families and $374.3 million in business output annually. The Port also generates $45.5 million in total state tax revenue as well as $10.5 million in local taxes. Built in 1941, Pier One at the Port of Davisville has increased its annual imports by 745% over the last 20 years. This project aims to extend the Pier’s life by another 50 years.