Question: How do you get a sold-out crowd of skanking rude boys and girls (OK, youngish boomers) on their feet for a 90+ minute concert?
Answer: Bring a high-energy show from the iconic UK band The English Beat to town. That was the scene in East Greenwich Saturday night April 1 when the band, led by founding member and lead vocalist Dave Wakeling busted on into RI. Formed in 1978 on the streets of Birmingham, England, The Beat blended ska, rock, and reggae for an entertaining show on their return visit to the Odeum.
The concert featured many of the band’s legendary hits, including “Save it For Later,” “Twist and Crawl,” and “Can’t Get Used to Losing You.” They also breezed through a fine version of “Tenderness,” from the Beat’s daughter band, General Public, followed by a strong cover of the Staples Singers “I’ll Take You There.” Lots of friendly banter and warm vibes kept fans on their feet through most of the show – smiles all around, all night long.
Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of the evening below.
Ken Abrams
Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.