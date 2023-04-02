Question: How do you get a sold-out crowd of skanking rude boys and girls (OK, youngish boomers) on their feet for a 90+ minute concert?

Answer: Bring a high-energy show from the iconic UK band The English Beat to town. That was the scene in East Greenwich Saturday night April 1 when the band, led by founding member and lead vocalist Dave Wakeling busted on into RI. Formed in 1978 on the streets of Birmingham, England, The Beat blended ska, rock, and reggae for an entertaining show on their return visit to the Odeum.

The English Beat (Photo: Ken Abrams)

The concert featured many of the band’s legendary hits, including “Save it For Later,” “Twist and Crawl,” and “Can’t Get Used to Losing You.” They also breezed through a fine version of “Tenderness,” from the Beat’s daughter band, General Public, followed by a strong cover of the Staples Singers “I’ll Take You There.” Lots of friendly banter and warm vibes kept fans on their feet through most of the show – smiles all around, all night long.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of the evening below.

The English Beat (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Guitars of The English Beat

