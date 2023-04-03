Newport’s Habormaster’s Office is accepting applications for its 2023 Washington Street Driftway Storage Program. Dinghy owners are encouraged to download and submit their applications as soon as possible.

Under the City’s Harbor Ordinance, dinghies, kayaks, and other vessels less than fourteen (14) feet and/or otherwise approved by the harbormaster are allowed to be kept in designated waterfront storage areas provided they’re registered annually with the City and display current valid registration stickers. 

The Driftway Storage Program, which allows boat owners to store their dinghies at designated points along Washington Street, is available to Residents and Non-Residents on a first come, first serve basis.

Please be advised that stickers must be attached to the transom of the permitted vessel, and vessels are not allowed to encroach on private property.

All vessels must be removed between December 1 and April 1 of each year. Any vessels found to be in violation of the rules and regulations will be removed by the Harbormaster and subject to a fine and recovery fee.

To download an application, or to learn more about the City’s harbor amenities, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Harbormaster.

