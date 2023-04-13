Meet your new best friend, Buster – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Buster is a 6-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

“Buster is a very handsome, friendly black and white cat who loves his chin scratches,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “Buster can be a bit shy at first, but once you get to know him, he’ll be your new best friend! He would do best as the only pet in the home so he can soak up all your love for himself”!

If you are interested in adopting Buster, fill out an adoption application and head to Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!