A1 Roofing & Construction received multiple awards at the March GAF Wealth Builder Conference, an invitation-only event, held in Austin, TX. A1 earned the President’s Club Award, the highest designation honoring Master Elite contractors.

A1 also earned one of the prerequisite awards for the President’s Club, the GAF Triple Excellence Award given to contractors that meet GAF’s discerning requirements of: “Installation Excellence, Consumer Protection and Training Excellence.” For A1, the awards symbolize many years of striving for superior service, quality, and continued education.

“Receiving both the President’s Club and Triple Excellence Awards are incredible accomplishments for everyone at A1,” stated Sean Napolitano, President & Owner of Newport-based A1 Roofing & Construction. “The conference itself, was both informative and invigorating, showing the latest technological advances in the roofing industry while providing opportunities to network and share business practices with peers from non-competing markets. We are already looking forward to the next one in 2024,” Napolitano added.

A1 has received the President’s Club Award in 2022 & 2023 and the Triple Excellence Award 2019-2023.