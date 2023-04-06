Sail Newport
Newport’s 2023 Burger Bender contest broke records and sold thousands of burgers.

The Newport Burger Bender contest, which ran February 17 to 26, featured a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants. According to Discover Newport, which organizes and sponsors the annual event, competing restaurants served more than 6,200 burgers. The most people ever – 1,800 – voted for their favorite burger.

Chef Erica Costa from The Mooring in Newport won this year’s trophy for the best beef burger: The Feast. It featured a half-pound Angus beef patty with Cacoila, port wine cheese spread, fried potato sticks, a sunny side egg, and a red Portuguese hot pepper served on Portuguese pop bread.

Chef Erica Costa from The Mooring in Newport with the best beef burger: The Feast. Photo provided by Discover Newport.

Chef Marissa Lo from Boat House in Tiverton received a trophy for the best non-beef burger: Salmon Banh Mi. Her burger inspiration included a Gyoza salmon burger, Asian BBQ sauce, pickled carrots, radish, jalapeño, cilantro, and sriracha mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

The Newport Burger Bender, established in 2017, encourages chefs to create unique and mouthwatering beef and non-beef burgers for the contest. Sponsored by Discover Newport, the annual event runs in February.

Visit DiscoverNewport.org for a full list of competing restaurants and burgers.

