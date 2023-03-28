Newport’s spring construction season is set to get underway on Monday, April 3rd with some important upgrades to the Mary Street Parking Lot.

The project, which is part of the City’s annual Road Improvement Program, calls for resurfacing the lot and making ADA improvements around the bathroom structure as well as along Cotton Court, according to the City.

Crews from the City’s contractor plan to start work on Monday, April 3rd along Cotton Court (the small public right of way leading to the lot from Church Street) before working their way into the main parking facility.

Motorists are advised that crews are expected to close sections of the lot as needed before fully milling, paving, and re-striping the lot.

Provided that the weather cooperates, the entire project is expected to be complete by the last week of April. Signage will be in place notifying motorists of any construction detours, according to the City.