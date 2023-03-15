What’sUpNewp and The Jane Pickens Film & Event Center (The JPT) are excited to announce today that our Jaws Summer Party will be returning in July.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and film availability, it has been a couple of years since we have been able to host our annual party in July and we’re excited to announce that we will be hosting our Jaws Summer Party on Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21 at 7:30 pm.

The Jaws Summer Party will include live music each night, and our sponsors Narragansett Beer will be on hand selling merchandise and giving away complimentary swag and samples of their latest beer releases.

Live music begins at 6:30 pm each night, The Teledynes will take the stage on Thursday night, and we’ll announce a band soon for Friday night’s event. Each night, the epic 1975 film will start at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available here and at The JPT box office.

This event has sold out ahead of time each of the last five years, we encourage those who planning on joining us for the fun to get their tickets ahead of time.

Don’t forget to wear your best Jaws and Gansett Beer Swag to the event, we’ll be judging!