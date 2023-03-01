Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

MARCH 8, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on March 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. Yagi Noodles, d/b/a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey, 20 Long Wharf Mall; March 19, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 406, d/b/a VFW Lecture Series IX, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; March 30, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

3. Sail Newport, d/b/a The Ocean Race: Newport Stopover, Fort Adams State Park; May 13-21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

4. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, d/b/a Newport Yacht Rendezvous, Safe Harbor Marina; June 23, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

b. 2023 Holiday Selling License Renewals (list attached)

c. 2023 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

d. Bicycle Rental Agency, Renewal, Bike Newport, d/b/a Bike Newport, 62 Broadway

e. Communication from Peter Regan, Esq., re: Long Wharf Mall (Receive and refer to city administration for a recommendation)

LICENSE AND PERMITS

2. Special Event License, Bike Newport, d/b/a Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, beginning and ending at Rogers High School (route attached) June 3, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

~ Request closure of Hazard Rd. and Ocean Avenue from Carroll Avenue to Harrison Avenue

3. Mobile Food Cart License (MFEC), Renewal, Longade, LLC, d/b/a Del’s Lemonade, 1 Winfield Court, Middletown, RI

4. Mobile Food Cart License, (MFEC), New, BAKD Foods, LLC, d/b/a The Bite, 691 Main St., Warren, RI

5. Mobile Food Cart License, (MFEC), New, GMP Hospitality, LLC, d/b/a Drift Café, 298 Broadway, Newport, RI

6. Mobile Food Truck License, (MFET), Renewal, Cluck Truck, LLC, d/b/a Cluck Truck, 256 Maple Ave.

7. Mobile Food Truck License, (MFET), New, Newport Chowder Company, LLC, d/b/a Newport Chowder Company, 10 Pell St.

8. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

Juvenile Hearing Board– Margaret Magner – (3-year term expires 3/8/2026)

Reappointments:

Waterfront Commission– Henry DiPietro – (3-year term expires 1/11/2026)

Cliff Walk Commission – Peter Janaros – (5-year term expires 11/1/2027)

ORDINANCES

9. Amending Section 17.112.030, entitled, “Zoning board of review- Composition”(Second Reading)

10. Amending Section 17.112.040, entitled, “Zoning board of review- Powers and duties” (Second Reading)

11. Amending Chapter 5.98 entitled, “Sidewalk Cafés, to add new Section, entitled, “Street Cafés” (First Reading)- Continued from February 22, 2023

12. Amending Chapter 2.68, entitled, Planning Board, to amend Section 2.68.020 entitled, “Composition-Officers-Compensation-Meetings” (Second Reading)

13. Boards and Commissions 2022 Annual Reports – Affirmative Action Commission, Henderson Home Commission, Trust and Investment Commission, Board of Tax Appeals

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14. Updates from the City Manager

15. Action Item #6133/23 – RE: Capital Improvement Program – Adoption in Concept (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6134/23 – RE: Award of Bid #23-013 – Hillside Avenue Sidewalk & Traffic Calming Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6135/23 – RE: Show Cause Hearing – Harvest, Inc., d/b/a Harvest, Inc. – Violation of the General Laws of Rhode Island and Codified Ordinances of the City of Newport – Failure to Meet the Conditions of the City Council in Granting of Victualing License

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Yagi Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey, 20 Long Wharf Mall; March 19, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2022-2023 Class D Liquor License Renewal, Oak Street Partnership Inc., d/b/a Kerry Hill Club, 15 Oak St., first floor (Hearing)

3. Application of 1899, LLC, d/b/a Vanderbilt Room, The, 256 Maple Ave., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 515 Thames St. and to change the d/b/a La Costa Lobster & Tacos (Hearing)- Continued from February 22, 2023

4. Action Item #6131/23 – re: Show Cause Hearing: Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana – Operating, Without a Valid Class C Alcoholic Beverage License Continued from February 22, 2023

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- March 1, 2023