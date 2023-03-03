The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast for this weekend suggests that the Newport area will experience a range of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and wind.

This afternoon, the region will experience increasing clouds, with a high temperature of around 42 degrees Fahrenheit. The wind will be relatively calm, starting from the north and eventually moving towards the southeast.

Tonight, the weather will take a turn for the worse, with snow mixed with rain and sleet expected to fall. The precipitation is expected to turn into all rain after 3 am, with patchy fog developing after midnight. The temperature is expected to drop to around 35 degrees Fahrenheit, with a strong and breezy southeast wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with no accumulation of snow and sleet expected.

Saturday will continue to be rainy, with some snow mixed in, but eventually turning into all rain after 7 am. Patchy fog is also expected after 7 am, with a high temperature of around 43 degrees Fahrenheit. The wind will be strong and breezy, starting from the east at 20 to 25 mph and eventually becoming north in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, with little to no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday night will see a slight chance of rain before 8 pm, with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of around 29 degrees Fahrenheit. The wind will be moderate, starting from the north at 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies will prevail, with a high temperature of around 43 degrees Fahrenheit. The wind will be calm and from the northwest, with speeds of 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low temperature of around 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The wind will be moderate, starting from the northwest at 11 to 17 mph.

Overall, the weekend in Newport will be wet and windy, with a mix of rain, snow, and sleet expected.

