Spring is in the air — and the Tiverton Public Library and URI Master Gardeners are teaming up to produce the library’s first annual Earth Day Garden Expo on Saturday, April 22nd, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. This program is free and open to the public and will be held at the library on 34 Roosevelt Avenue in Tiverton, RI.

The Expo will feature a URI Master Gardening kiosk, with Master Gardeners available to respond to your specific gardening questions. Bring a soil sample from your garden or lawn for FREE soil testing with the URI Master Gardeners. Please visit https://tivertonlibrary.org for instructions on how to prepare your soil sample for testing.

The Tiverton Library will offer activities for all ages, free seeds, a gardening book sale table, and a raffle to benefit outdoor library programming.

Finally, guests to the Expo can meet with and learn from experts on gardening, plants, and land preservation from around the East Bay:

Audubon Society

Eastern Conservation District

Eco Rhode Island

Gnarly Vines Farm

A local botanist

RI Beekeepers Association

RI Nature Conservatory

RI Tree Council

RI Wild Plant Society

Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation

Tiverton Farmers Market

Tiverton Land Trust

“The Tiverton Public Library is excited to work with the URI Master Gardeners to bring this exciting array of organizations and experiences to the community,” says Deb Estrella, Adult Services Librarian. “Many of our patrons are avid gardeners, and our community has a deep appreciation for the land and its preservation. We hope that this event inspires visitors and provides valuable information and resources for a fruitful growing season.”

The mission of Tiverton Library Services is to be an essential resource for personal growth and community enrichment. Our programs, services, and collections serve the personal and professional needs and interests of individuals, groups, and organizations. As a vital part of the Town, our modern library services enhance the educational, cultural, social, and economic well-being of the community.