It’s been a busy 24 hours in The Ocean Race, with the fleet pushing east at pace, trying to hold on to the strong winds of a southern latitude low pressure system.
Team Holcim – PRB is making the best of it, but the news of the day centres around GUYOT environnement – Team Europe who have elected to turn back towards Cape Town after suffering what the team and its technicians are calling a ‘hull sandwich failure’ – essentially a structural problem with the boat.
“I was just coming off watch and I was just about to get into my bed and I could see on the opposite side of the boat there was a pelican case tied to the floor and it was moving,” said Annie Lush. “I didn’t think I’d seen it move like that before and when I went to check I could hear the noise of delamination… We could hear it and see it moving up and down… We spoke to the architects and there is no way we can fix this out here, so we have to return to Cape Town.”
GUYOT environnement had been sailing a good start to this leg, sitting in second place at the time of the discovery and subsequent suspension of racing on Leg 3.
“It’s not a nice feeling. This is a big leg and we were in a strong position. We were enjoying the race. But there’s nothing we can do now but try to get back as quickly and safely as possible and assess what happens next. We’ll be back. We’ll let you know when as soon as we can.”
Cape Town is nearly 600 miles to the northwest of the GUYOT crew’s current position. An ETA over the weekend seems possible, but could shift depending on conditions.
Earlier, on Tuesday evening, Team Malizia saw a failure on the locking mechanism for its headsail result in the sail falling into the water. The crew had to work quickly to cut it away to avoid damage to the foils and keel.
“Our downwind sail came off the hook (on the mast) and fell into the water,” said skipper Boris Herrmann. “Now, we are on a different downwind sail but this issue gave us a good hour of work and left us drifting backwards and losing maybe 20 nautical miles at least as well as the sail! However, everyone is safe and did a great job in sorting this out and no other damages as far as we know.”
Meanwhile, out on the race course, it is Kevin Escoffier and his Team Holcim PRB who continue to lead the charge out to the east.
The Holcim PRB boat is now just over 100 miles further east than 11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia as all three try to maintain contact with the stronger winds in the low pressure system spinning relentlessly ahead of them. Biotherm is just slightly further back.
Amory Ross, the on board media crew member on 11th Hour Racing Team gives a nice explanation of how his team – and the fleet in fact – balanced the risk/reward equation of navigating towards the gale force winds and heavy sea state of the low pressure system over the past 36 hours:
“For the time being at least our southing has come to an end. We exercised an abundance of caution with the low that has now passed to our east and have spent the better part of the last 36 hours gybing back and forth between a corridor of ‘safe latitudes’ where conditions felt manageable. We’d go south towards the depression’s center until the winds or the sea state (or both) became a bit too much, and we’d gybe back north. Whenever it felt like conditions were getting too light, we’d gybe and go back south and the process would restart.”
What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The Parade will begin promptly at 11:00 am in front of Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church. The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and…
Berkner playing sold out show at Greenwich Odeum Saturday March 4 at 3PM
Award-winning recording artist Laurie Berkner, widely recognized as the queen of children’s music, is bringing her show to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday, March 4 at 3PM. With over 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become much loved classics for children worldwide. It’s her first major tour since…
This $2,000 award is open to Newport County students.
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) is accepting applications for the Tinny Family Art Scholarship, a $2,000 award given each May to a high school senior who lives in Newport County and who has demonstrated artistic talent and the ambition to strive for excellence. All areas of the arts will be considered,…
Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company.
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company. Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Wednesday that…
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is unveiling her first state budget proposal Wednesday, a spending plan that could offer insight into the Democrat’s priorities during her first year as the state’s chief executive.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is unveiling her first state budget proposal Wednesday, a spending plan that could offer insight into the Democrat’s priorities during her first year as the state’s chief executive. One of those priorities is Healey’s campaign promise to cover the cost of community college…
Lorena Toner (Fenerty) Geoghegan, of Woonsocket, formally from Tiverton and Newport, RI died Tuesday February 28,2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. Lorena was born on November 16, 1942, in Newport, RI. She was the daughter of the late Edward F. Fenerty and May Lucille (Toner) Fenerty. She was predeceased by her husband…
Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did a 30-minute interview with The Associated Press just days before he officially began his new job as NCAA president. He laid out goals for his first 100 days, including bringing in an independent firm to conduct a review of the NCAA, and touched on some of the issues facing college sports and what the association’s role could be going forward. Highlights from that interview, lightly edited for clarity.
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did a 30-minute interview with The Associated Press just days before he officially began his new job as NCAA president. He laid out goals for his first 100 days, including bringing in an independent firm to conduct a review of the NCAA, and touched…
As Charlie Baker takes over as NCAA president, he brings a different way of thinking about one of the more important and most polarizing issues in college athletics: Regulating how college athletes monetize their fame.
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer As Charlie Baker takes over as NCAA president, he brings a different way of thinking about one of the most important and polarizing issues in college athletics: regulating how student-athletes monetize their fame. To Baker, athletes such as quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada and Miami basketball players Hanna…
Bleisure travel is when an employee combines a business trip with the opportunity for leisure, often by extending the trip by a weekend.
The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped our understanding of life on its head—especially when it comes to work. Though work-from-home at first seemed to be a temporary trend, employees are increasingly staying home by choice rather than necessity even as workplaces have reopened. In January 2022, Pew Research found 59% of employed adults reported working from…
Did your school make the list? Read on to find out and learn other morsels of information, like the non-aquatic environments where Coast Guard trainees go on to work, which schools employ “micro-internship” programs, and the surprising #1 on the list.
Many colleges and universities help prepare students for life after finals and dissertations by setting up virtual job fairs, providing online office hours for career development, and reaching out to companies to create co-op programs for potential student hires. And while finding high-paying jobs can sometimes be challenging, there are plenty of schools that have…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
The Ocean Race
About The Ocean Race
Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.
The 14th edition of The Ocean Race will start from Alicante, Spain on 15 January 2023, and will finish in Genova, Italy early in the summer of 2023. The race will visit nine iconic cities around the globe over a six-month period (Alicante, Spain - Cabo Verde - Cape Town, South Africa - Itajaí, Brazil - Newport, RI, USA - Aarhus, Denmark - Kiel Fly-By, Germany - The Hague, the Netherlands - Genova, Italy) and will feature a leg with the longest racing distance in the 50-year history of the event - a 12,750 nautical mile, one-month marathon from Cape Town, South Africa to Itajaí, Brazil. The fleet of mixed crews will pass all three great southern Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn - non-stop, for the first time.
Along with five confirmed foiling IMOCA teams racing around the world, six one-design VO65 boats will race on three legs with an option to compete for a new trophy within The Ocean Race called The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.